Anti-Bangladesh protests held in Jammu, Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Tuesday protested the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either bring Hindus to India or ensure their protection there.

The lawyers also demanded that illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants be evicted from Jammu.

"We condemn the repeated attacks and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh. We want the protection of Hindus. We want to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Home Minister Amit Shah ji that the entire country stands with them to take stern steps to ensure that atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh are stopped," the bar's president, Nirmal K Kotwal, said.

"There are two solutions — either bring Hindus to India or ensure their protection there. Our country is capable of doing it," he said.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched by a mob and his body set on fire over blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh.

According to the police, Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory and then hanged from a tree. The crowd left the body of the deceased by the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway and later set it on fire.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena Dogra Front also held a protest in the Rani Park area of Jammu against alleged Hindu subjugation in Bangladesh.

"We condemn the killings of Hindus in Bangladesh. They are killing Hindus there, while illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers are being provided facilities in Jammu," the outfit's president, Ashok Gupta, said.

Several Hindu right outfits under the banners of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal demonstrated at Panja Chowk in Rajouri district against the lynching.

An effigy of Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, was set ablaze during the protest. PTI AB VN VN