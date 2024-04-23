Anti-BJP votes will not split this time due to INDIA bloc: Prithviraj Chavan

Surat, Apr 23 (PLTI) Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday claimed the Opposition votes will not split in elections as parties are fighting jointly under the INDIA bloc.

"The BJP's core strength is nearly 30 per cent (vote share) as 60 to 70 per cent of people had voted against BJP in the past. So we are trying to bring all of them together to ensure that polls are fought on issues (concerning people)," Chavan told PTI in Surat.

When asked how Congress will fare in the Lok Sabha polls, he said anti-BJP votes will not split this time due to the INDI alliance.

Queried on the prospects of the INDI alliance winning elections, he said Congress has fulfilled its promises after coming to power in Karnataka and Telangana.

Chavan termed BJP's poll promises as 'jumla' (rhetoric) and claimed that Congress' manifesto has been prepared after consulting several learned people.

"We have prepared our manifesto after consulting several learned people. This is not like Modiji's jumla. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi had said in the past that he would bring back black money within 100 days of coming to power. What happened to that promise? Is he trying to save some people or doing a settlement with them now?" asked the former Maharashtra chief minister.

He alleged that PM Modi is trying to polarise voters on religious lines as he has realised that BJP's defeat is imminent.

"Can Modi tell us when there was a ban on playing Hanuman Chalisa (under Congress rule)? He is now directionless and talking nonsense. Since he has realised that the BJP is losing the election, he is now trying to polarise on religious lines. Such remarks do not suit him. My head hangs in shame when he says that they will snatch your 'mangalsutra'," Chavan said. PTI COR PJT PD NSK