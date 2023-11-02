Anti-BJP wave on across nation, says Stalin

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday said there is a nation-wide 'wave' against the BJP-led regime at the Centre and expressed confidence of a big win for the opposition INDIA bloc.

Writing to cadres on preparations needed for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin said the DMK shouldered the responsibility to protect not only Tamil Nadu but also 'India.' The DMK's hard work is not only for the sake of its victory but for the 'liberation' of people of the country; to save them from the BJP which has been 'accused' by the CAG report of '7.5 lakh crore corruption.' Party workers should take up door-to-door campaign, which is also to expose the 'unholy alliance,' between the state's main opposition AIADMK and BJP.

Stalin reiterated his accusation that the AIADMK pretended to have snapped its alliance with the saffron party. In 2022, the DMK chief said he came up with the slogan of 'all the forty (39 LS seats in TN and the lone segment in Puducherry) is ours and the country is ours too,' and accordingly, strategies have been fine-tuned.

"Today, there is a strong anti-BJP wave across the whole of India. In the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, India will be ours." By working together with INDIA bloc alliance partners, a huge victory awaited the combine, and cadres should work with gusto from the level of polling stations --booth in common parlance-- for a grand victory.

For this purpose, he urged party functionaries at the grassroots level such as those representing specific local areas and members of the booth committees to work in cohesion and tasked observers to take up review once in a week at the least.

He wanted them to create awareness among people on a slew of government welfare schemes including the flagship Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance for women (Kalaignar Scheme for Right of Women).

As party chief, he would be monitoring the work of all the office-bearers. Also, he would be evaluating the electoral scenario in all the constituencies.

He outlined party's initiatives such as bolstering booth committees and appointment of observers at the level of all the 234 Assembly constituencies.

Such efforts were aimed at strengthening the party apparatus further to continue the winning streak in the next year's LS polls as well.

Stalin said he is undertaking state-wide tours and reviewing and speeding up implementation of government schemes.

The signature campaign against NEET, led by party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, by bringing together the youth, student and medical wings of the party has evoked an overwhelming response among people. The CM urged party workers to get the signatures of the student community and the people in support of the campaign.

The DMK chief exhorted cadres to work for the grand success of the youth wing's state conference, aimed at retrieving rights of the state, on December 17 at Salem. PTI VGN ROH