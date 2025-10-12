Anti-caste activists flag riders in GO on removal of caste names from public spaces

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) Even as politicians are slugging it out over naming of G D Naidu Flyover, anti-caste activists have raised concern over riders in a Tamil Nadu government order (GO) that stipulates guidelines for removal or renaming of caste names in residential areas, streets, roads, water bodies and other public infrastructure.

According to the order that was issued on October 6, a list should be prepared of all infrastructure that has caste-based names and that by October 24 publish notifications regarding the name change, after consultation with stakeholders, in the District Government Gazette.

But the order also states that if the local people have no objection to the names, there is no need to change the names.

In the clause (e ) of the order, it is stated: “In some cases, if the public does not want to change the existing names, then there is no need to change such names. Considering the sensitivity of the issue, this matter should be handled with utmost care.” Convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, a people’s movement that works towards building a just and equitable society, Jayaram Venkatesan said they have been pushing for such a measure for a long time.

Although there exists a GO dated October 3, 1978, urging the municipal corporations and the panchayats to remove the caste names from public spaces so that an egalitarian society can be established, Venkatesan said it was not put into action.

“Now, with such sub clauses in the recent GO as well, I fear this may not work either. It could yet again become well-intentioned but toothless,” he added.

Thirumurugan Gandhi, human rights activist and geo-political commentator, and the founder of May 17 Movement, said even if the GO has left leeway for political manoeuvres, any step toward a “caste less society” is welcome.

“Ultimately, we must get rid of the caste names in public spaces. In Vellore, for instance, sanitation workers live in Thoti Colony. So, the moment a person says he or she is from Thoti Colony, a caste identity has been established. This is what we are fighting against,” said Gandhi.

According to him, since in Tamil Nadu, use of caste surnames has been removed from public spaces, people rely on names of the localities to identify the caste of a person.

Meanwhile, while speaking to reporters over the G D Naidu Flyover controversy on October 11, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Electricity, Finance and Human Resources Management, Thangam Thennarasu assured that the guidelines and procedures released officially on October 6, will ensure caste-based names are removed from public spaces.

“In fact, the CM announced that action would be taken to completely remove the word ‘colony’, which is considered a symbol of dominance and untouchability,” said Thennarasu.

The clauses in the government order, he said, is to make sure that the stakeholders are involved in the decision making of the renaming of the caste-based names of streets, localities and other public infrastructure as well as to tackle situations like the G D Naidu Flyover.

"In that case, it was a name that an eminent personality is known by, and it should be understood from that perspective," he added.