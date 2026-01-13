'Anti-chitta' gram sabhas to be held at panchayats on Jan 21-22: Himachal CM

Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) 'Anti-chitta' gram sabhas would be organised in all panchayats in Himachal Pradesh on January 21 and 22 to review information related to chitta (adulterated heroin) in respective areas, and discuss vital issues, including rehabilitation of local youth afflicted with the addition, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.

Presiding over a meeting held here on Monday evening, Sukhu said officials from various departments would also attend these gram sabhas as observers and each panchayat would also carry out a detailed mapping of chitta-related activities during the meetings, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

The chief minister said statewide awareness campaigns were underway to educate people about the harmful effects of chitta and other psychotropic drugs.

As part of this effort, anti-chitta awareness sports tournaments would also be organised across the state. He said these tournaments would feature kabaddi, cricket and volleyball matches and would be held at the block, district and state levels and winning teams would receive cash prizes.

He further said the government was following a multi-pronged strategy to break the chain of chitta trafficking and its supply. Properties owned by chitta smugglers have also been identified and would be demolished.

Sukhu also directed the education department to include a chapter on the harmful effects of chitta in school textbooks to raise awareness among students.

He directed inclusion of gram panchayat pradhans and panchayat samiti members as special invitees in panchayat-level de-addiction committees.

In addition, farmer producer organisations and women's self-help groups (Mahila Mandals) would be actively involved in the campaign against chitta, he said.