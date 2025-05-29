'Anti-Communal Force' to start operations in three districts in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that the "Anti-Communal Force" that was announced earlier to deal with communal incidents will start operating in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga districts.

He said a government order has been issued regarding the creation of an Anti-Communal Force with immediate effect.

"After considering and studying -- how to structure it, who will head it, what powers should be given -- and working out all those things took time. We have finally issued a government order for the Anti-Communal Force to come into effect immediately. The DGP will take the necessary measures," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We had planned to disband the Anti-Naxal Force, half of that has been converted into the Anti-Communal Force. All the necessary powers and amenities required will be provided to them. They will begin in three districts--Shivamogga, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada-- with more focus." Noting that the region consisting of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and other places with communal activities will be considered as "sensitive", Parameshwara said "merciless action" will be taken against those involved in such activities.

"We will not rest unless we suppress such communal activities and murders," he added.

According to the order, the government has approved and ordered the establishment of a new "Special Action Force" (Anti-Communal Force) in the state.

It said out of the total 656 posts of various grades currently existing in the Anti-Naxal Force in the state, 248 posts -- officers/staff -- have been separated and a separate Special Action Force has been established. They include a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP-Civil), and an Assistant Commandant.

Also, four officials of Police Inspectors rank, 16 officials of Police Sub-Inspector rank, among others.

The order said the newly established Special Action Force will consist of three companies, which will be stationed in Udupi, Shivamogga and Dakshina Kannada districts.

The duties and responsibilities of the Special Action Force include: To have an intelligence unit comprising a technical cell to collect and monitor media and social media and intelligence for hate speech, inflammatory incidents and communal incidents; to create a warning system through human intelligence and surveillance for potential communal violence; to undertake confidence building measures.

Also, to undertake measures to identify and monitor radicalisation; and to take steps to deploy Special Task Force Officers/Personnel by the Zonal IGPs in cases of communal violence.

The home minister earlier this month, following the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, had announced that the Anti-Communal Force, on the lines of the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), will be established to address and mitigate communal disturbances in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

He had, however, subsequently indicated that it may be extended to other districts in the state. PTI KSU KH