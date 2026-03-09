Anti-dam protest in Goa assembly: Speaker asks GFP MLA to apologise in 24 hours

Panaji, Mar 9 (PTI) Goa assembly speaker Ganesh Gaonkar on Monday asked GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai to apologise within 24 hours in connection with an anti-dam protest by four private individuals inside the House.

The protest seeking the scrapping of a proposed dam project on Zuari river at Mirabag village in Sanvordem constituency took place on March 6, the first day of the Budget Session of the assembly. The four, who had protested from the visitors' gallery in the House, were arrested at the time.

"Records indicate the four were issued passes to the visitors' gallery from the office of Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai," Gaonkar said in his ruling on the issue.

The speaker said scrutiny of the CCTV footage revealed that the four were moving around "suspiciously" in the Assembly premises.

All the four were also seen entering the office of Sardesai before the incident, Gaonkar said, adding that such an act did not augur well for the respect of the House.

"Sardesai should tender an unconditional apology within 24 hours, failing which I will be forced to take appropriate action against the MLA," he said.

The speaker also banned the four persons from entering the Assembly complex in the future.

Speaking to reporters outside the assembly complex, Sardesai said he would react at the right time.

"I have 24 hours (to respond). I am not a new member of the House. I have experience as a member. I respect the House and the speaker. I will do what is good for Goa," the GFP MLA asserted. PTI RPS BNM