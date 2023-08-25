Anti-dengue drive: Punjab health minister inspects residences of cabinet colleagues

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Friday inspected the official residences of his cabinet colleagues here as part of his department's anti-dengue drive.

An official release quoting the minister said he checked 12 premises -- seven belonging to Cabinet ministers including his own -- and found larvae in five of them.

The minister also checked the official residence of the leader of the opposition, a circuit house and the office of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The minister inspected mosquito larvae hotspots, including desert coolers, trays kept under flower pots, vessels filled with water for birds, and utensils lying in the open.

“Surprisingly, we have found dengue larvae in almost every premises which is very concerning as dengue is a deadly disease,” he said.

He exhorted people to spare at least one day a week to ensure that water does not stagnate in their surroundings so that the breeding of dengue larvae can be prevented. PTI CHS VSD RHL