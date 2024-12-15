Anti-drone system deployed at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A robust anti-drone system has been deployed here to ensure the safety of devotees who will attend the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Saturday.

The anti-drone system was activated on Friday and it successfully intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), it said.

According to the release, experts have been roped in to manage the anti-drone system.

These experts are stationed at a central location, continuously monitoring all drones flying in the vicinity. They have the capability to disable any suspicious drone mid-flight, if necessary, the statement said.

"An anti-drone system has been activated in the Maha Kumbh fair area. On the very first day on Friday, the hi-tech system successfully shot down and deactivated two drones flying without permission. Notices have been issued to the operators," Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

"Flying drones in the Mahakumbh Nagar fair area without prior approval will not be allowed. Permission must be obtained from police in advance for any drone operations. Strict action will be taken against anyone found operating drones without authorisation," he said.

According to officials, 45 crore devotees from across the globe are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh, one of the biggest religious gatherings in the world. PTI NAV DIV DIV