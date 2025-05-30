Anti-drone system deployed for Taj Mahal's security

Agra (UP), May 30 (PTI) An anti-drone system has been deployed at the Taj Mahal to enhance security around the wondrous monument, police said on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmed said the system has been installed within the Taj Mahal premises and is capable of disabling any drone entering the restricted airspace.

Surveillance will be maintained over a 500-metre radius around the monument, and any drone detected within this range will be immediately neutralised, he said.

"The system is capable of disabling drones within an 8-km radius, but considering the security sensitivity of the Taj Mahal, monitoring has initially been limited to a 500-metre perimeter," Ahmed said.

He added that the system uses radio frequency and GPS signal jamming technology to disable drones. Once a drone is brought down, a rapid response team will reach the location to secure the device. The team will also track down the individual operating the drone.

Uttar Pradesh Police are among the few in the country that uses anti-drone systems for securing VIPs and vital installations.

Recently, the high technology security system was put to use during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj and prior to that during the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January 2024.