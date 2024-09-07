Anti-drone system deployed in response to attacks on civilians: Manipur Police

Imphal, Sep 7 (PTI) Manipur Police on Saturday said it deployed anti-drone systems in response to recent drone and rocket attacks on civilians, the announcement coinciding with reports of fresh violence in Jiribam district that resulted in five deaths.

Briefing reporters here, inspector general of police (Intelligence) K Kabib said a robust anti-drone system has been deployed and police are in the process of buying additional weapons to counter the attacks on civilians.

"The state force is closely monitoring the situation and senior officers have been deployed on the ground. Due to the recent drone attacks, an anti-drone system has been deployed and the state police are in the process of purchasing additional anti-drone guns, which will be deployed soon," he said.

He added that army helicopters are conducting aerial patrols, and security personnel have been deployed in vulnerable areas.

He added, "The combing operations on both sides—hills and valley—have been intensified, focusing on areas from which long-range rockets and drones were fired. These operations will cover a minimum of 3-5 km, concentrating on these areas." Kabib explained, "The combing operations aim to prevent any further attacks from areas where rockets were fired and drones were launched, both in the hills and the valley." Regarding the outbreak of violence in Jiribam district, Kabib said suspected Kuki militants attacked Nungchabi village, resulting in the death of an elderly man, Kulendra Singha, aged 63.

There was also an exchange of fire between village volunteers and unidentified miscreants near Rashidpur village, which led to the death of one person, B. Lakhikanta Sharma, he said. The district police, led by its SP, responded to the situation, and later three bodies of miscreants in camouflage uniforms were found. Details are yet to be ascertained, he added.

He said, "We have activated our social media monitoring cell to identify instigators. We have identified some people who incite and manipulate public emotions, creating lawlessness. We are identifying them on social media and warning that they will be held accountable under relevant sections of the law." The IGP said, "Last evening, there was an attempt to loot arms at the 7th Manipur Rifles Khabeisoi and the 2nd Manipur Rifles in Imphal. The combined forces successfully dispersed the mob. Some vehicles belonging to the miscreants were damaged. Two state police personnel were injured after being fired upon by miscreants; they have been admitted to a private hospital and are reported to be out of danger." The senior police officer said during two combing operations on Saturday morning at Loibol Khullen and Tingkai Khullen, which border Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts, a significant cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition was recovered. This included nine sophisticated arms, a modified sniper rifle, 21 different types of ammunition, 21 explosives and grenades, and a wireless set.