Anti-drone system to be installed in Taj Mahal complex

Agra (UP), May 25 (PTI) The security of the iconic Taj Mahal is set to become more high-tech with the installation of an anti-drone system to counter potential aerial threats, a senior official said on Sunday.

The monument, currently guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Uttar Pradesh Police, will soon have an added layer of protection in the form of advanced drone neutralisation technology, he said.

The move comes days after India carried out precise strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the dastardly Pahalgam massacre.

A wave of artillery shelling, missiles and drone strikes were carried out by Pakistan. All such aerial threats were neutralised by the Indian armed forces, highlighting the growing need for anti-drone measures at sensitive locations.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Arib Ahmad said, “An anti-drone system will be installed at the Taj Mahal complex. The system will have a range of 7-8 kilometers but will be primarily effective within a 200-meter radius from the main dome of the monument.” “The system will automatically jam the signal of any drone entering the area, rendering it inoperable through what is known as a ‘soft kill’,” he said.

Ahmad added that police personnel are being trained to operate the system, and a dedicated response team is being formed.

“The team will trace the origin point of the drone and secure the area where it is brought down,” he said, adding that the installation of the system is expected to be completed within the next few days.

Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of India’s most visited monuments and a symbol of national pride, making its security a matter of top priority. PTI COR ABN NB