Anti-drug drive in final phase: Punjab CM

Ludhiana, Aug 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government's anti-drug campaign has entered its final phase, and expressed confidence that newly formed defence committees in villages and cities will play a decisive role in ending drug trafficking in the state.

Addressing members of these defence committees, Mann said the Punjab government launched the 'War Against Drugs' campaign on February 4 and has achieved major success in eliminating the roots of the menace.

He said the backbone of the drug supply chain has been entirely broken, and he thanked the people of Punjab for their enthusiastic support in this noble mission to save the future generations.

Mann said to keep villages and cities drug-free in the future, the government has formed defence committees and said he is fully confident that these committees will act as “generals” in this war against drugs and safeguard villages and cities.

He said each village or ward defence committee will be formed with four core members: the village sarpanch or ward councillor, a representative from the anti-drug campaign, the block development and panchayat officer or their representative, and the SHO or their representative.

These committees will include 10 to 20 members, depending on the population, he said, adding that only individuals with clean records and reputation -- such as retired army personnel, teachers, and village headmen -- will be included.

Each committee will be officially notified by the local sub-divisional magistrate, and committee members will be issued special government ID cards. It will facilitate communication with the administration regarding drug-related information or anti-drug activities, he said.

Villages and wards will have round-the-clock surveillance to ensure no trafficker dares to operate, he said.

The committee members will also assist in drug rehabilitation efforts and help reintegrate former addicts into society, he added.

Any village or ward that achieves 100 per cent drug-free status will receive formal recognition and certificates of appreciation from the government, said Mann.

“These committees will raise awareness through street plays and door-to-door campaigns, adding that schools will also conduct awareness programs for children,” he said.

He noted that more than 10,000 village-level meetings have already been held, and many panchayats have passed resolutions to declare their villages drug-free.

He blamed traditional political parties for dragging Punjab into the swamp of drug addiction, saying, "Had the previous governments restrained drug traffickers, we would not have needed to conduct such programmes today. Governments usually form development committees -- not defence committees." Mann said the state government has been forced to form these committees to fight the war against drug dealers. While the incumbent state government is fighting them, traditional parties were “hand in glove” with them and were offering them protection, he alleged.

Without naming anyone, Mann said, "Important evidence has been found against the jailed former Akali minister, and it will be presented in court." Mann was apparently referring to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who was arrested in a disproportionate assets case on June 25. PTI COR CHS RHL