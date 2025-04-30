Anti-drug drive in Punjab: Capacity of drug de-addiction centres being raised

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday said it is now focusing on drug de-addiction and rehabilitation of victims for which a three-fold increase has been made in de-addiction beds from 1,500 to 5,000.

As part of the ongoing anti-drug drive in the state, a spokesperson of the chief minister's office said the state government has focused on cutting the supply line of drugs by nabbing drug peddlers and putting them behind bars.

As the state government has tightened the noose around drug smugglers, the supply line of drugs has snapped which resulted in more number of victims approaching the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, said the spokesperson.

Therefore, a network of drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centres have been set up to detoxify the drug addicts and enable them to live a life of dignity and pride, said the spokesperson.

In light of the ongoing 'war against drugs' campaign, the capacity of existing de-addiction and rehabilitation centres has been significantly enhanced.

Several new centres have been established and the quality of service and overall environment in existing centres has been substantially improved, including the provisioning of air conditioning, said the spokesperson.

The number of beds in government managed de-addiction and rehabilitation has been increased from 1,500 to 5,000, he said. PTI CHS MNK MNK