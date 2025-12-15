Anti-drug meetings held in 234 panchayats in Himachal

Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) Meetings of drug de-addiction committees were convened in 234 panchayats affected by substance abuse across the state on Monday, officials said.

The meetings were held to strengthen community participation and activating an effective local-level prevention mechanism to eradicate drug abuse, they said.

The primary objectives of the meetings included the reconstitution and revitalization of the Drug De-addiction Committees, a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing drug scenario at the panchayat level, identification of vulnerable areas and hotspots, and formulation of concrete, time-bound action plans through coordinated efforts of the police, health, education and other concerned departments.

Special emphasis was laid on ensuring active community participation, particularly of youth, along with the establishment of a robust and regular monitoring mechanism, a statement issued here said.

Local intelligence related to drug trafficking was reviewed at the meetings, community-based awareness programmes were planned, and detailed deliberations were held on forthcoming prevention and enforcement strategies.

These efforts aim to make the anti-drug campaign more effective at the grassroots and transform society into an active stakeholder in this collective mission, the statement said.

Himachal Pradesh Police urges all citizens, especially the youth, to promptly share any information related to drug abuse or trafficking by dialling 112 or contacting the nearest police station. The identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential, it said. PTI BPL SKY SKY