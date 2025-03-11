Anti-encroachment drive on prime lands in Jammu city, 30 structures demolished

Jammu, Mar 11 (PTI) The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Tuesday launched an anti-encroachment drive and reclaimed a significant portion of prime land worth crores of rupees in the outskirts of Jammu city by demolishing dozens of structures, an official said.

"A massive demolition drive was conducted by JDA officials in the Rangoora area of Sidhra following the directives of Vice Chairman Pankaj Kumar Sharma with active support from the administration and police," said a JDA spokesman.

He said the drive aimed to remove illegal structures and encroachments from JDA properties. "This initiative is part of JDA’s ongoing efforts to reclaim unlawfully occupied land and ensure its proper utilisation for the city's planned development," he added.

The demolition drive, led by Garbi Rashid, director of land management at JDA, successfully demolished a total of 30 plinths and an under-construction residential building across various areas in Rangoora-Sidhra, he said.

"Approximately 25 kanals of JDA land were recovered from encroachers", the spokesman said.

Vice Chairman Pankaj Kumar Sharma directed the installation of JDA signboards and commencement of fencing on the reclaimed land. He warned against encroachment and trespassing on JDA lands, saying that strict actions would be taken against violators.

"The demolition targeted several locations where encroachers had erected structures, hindering the utilisation of the land for public projects and development," Sharma said.

The JDA has urged the public to cooperate and avoid illegal encroachments.

"The drive received a strong support from residents concerned about illegal occupation of prime land in the area," the spokesman said.

The JDA also assured ongoing monitoring and protection of the reclaimed land to prevent future encroachments, with stringent enforcement measures in place. PTI AB MNK MNK