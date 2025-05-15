Anti-encroachment drive: Over 280 illegal religious structures removed so far near Nepal border

Lucknow, May 14 (PTI) The crackdown on unauthorised religious structures and illegal encroachments continued on Wednesday in districts bordering Nepal, an official statement issued here said.

Bulldozers rolled once again in Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit as part of the ongoing drive, it said.

On Wednesday alone, demolition was carried out at two sites in Maharajganj and one site each in Shravasti and Bahraich.

So far, action has been taken against 225 illegal madrasas, 30 mosques, 25 mazaars, and six eidgahs located within 10 km of the Indo-Nepal border, the statement said.

In Maharajganj, two illegal madrasas in Semrahani village (Farenda tehsil) and Jugouli village (Nautanwa tehsil) were demolished.

In Shravasti, an unauthorised madrasa built on government land in Kaleempurwa (Bhinga tehsil) was razed. Meanwhile, in Bahraich, the illegal occupation of forest land by a mazaar was removed.

The statement said that authorities had taken action against 225 madrasas, 30 mosques, 25 shrines (mazars), and six eidgahs built illegally near the Nepal border. PTI ABN AMJ ABN AMJ AMJ