Anti-encroachment drive turns violent at Vishalgad fort, cops injured; 'jungle raj', says opposition

Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) The anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district turned violent as a mob hurled stones at police personnel and damaged properties, leading to the registration of cases against 500 people and the arrest of 21 others, police said on Monday.

Violence erupted after some right-wing supporters, who had come from Pune, were stopped at the base of the fort in view of prohibitory orders, an official said.

"Police personnel deputed at the fort to maintain law and order were injured as miscreants hurled stones and damaged public property following protests by the right wing organisation. We have received reports of arson," an official said.

Police have registered four cases against more than 500 people, including political leaders, and arrested 21 people, the official said, adding that a search is on for others.

The violence prompted the Opposition to target the Shiv Sena-led Mahyuti government and wonder whether the "jungle raj" is prevailing in the state.

Leader of the opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve said Maratha royal Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati was also booked for leading the march to the fort.

Separately, AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel targeted Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati for leading the march.

"I had visited Vishalgad fort twice and seen encroachments. Sambhajiraje had only asked the state government to remove encroachments, however, instead of taking action, an offence was registered against him," Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"Is the government protecting these encroachments?" he asked.

Vishalgad Fort holds profound significance in Maratha history as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped to it after being besieged at Panhala Fort in 1660. In 1844, Vishalgad was ruled by the Kolhapur State when a rebellion was led against a Brahmin regent called Daji Krishna Pandit who had been installed by the British when the natural heir to the throne was underage.

Former All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel criticised Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, ex-Rajya Sabha member and heir to Kolhapur royal family.

"You could go to Delhi because Muslims had voted for you. We used to respect you but since you led the violent protest at Vishalgad fort, we wonder whether you are truly a descendant of Shahu Maharaj," he said.

Jaleel alleged legal procedure was not adhered to in the anti-encroachment drive and homes of people were vandalised and vehicles burnt down by miscreants. "Is jungle raj prevailing in Maharashtra?" he questioned. PTI DC NSK