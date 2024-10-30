Anti-encroachment squad attacked in Noida

Noida, Oct 30 (PTI) A team of officials carrying out an anti-encroachment drive here in Sector 78 was attacked and stones were pelted at them, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the anti-encroachment squad tried to remove "illegal" slums. The JCB of the anti-encroachment squad was damaged due to stone-pelting, they said.

Police reached the spot after receiving information of the incident and removed the encroachments. Police did not have prior information about the drive, an officer said. PTI COR SKY SKY