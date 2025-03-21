Anti-govt 'rainbow alliance' behind ASHA workers' protest: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 21 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday dismissed the ongoing protest by a section of ASHA workers here as "politically motivated" and backed by a "rainbow alliance" with an anti-government and anti-Left agenda.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said that while the "protest was democratic, its intent was not." Addressing a press conference, Govindan claimed that parties such as the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI), Congress, BJP, Muslim League, and Jamaat-e-Islami had come together to form a "rainbow alliance" and were using the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers against the state government.

"They (ASHA workers) have the democratic right to protest, but we know what this demonstration is really about. We understand the political agenda behind it. The bourgeois media and opposition parties are trying to channel it against the government and CPI(M). This protest is backed by a rainbow alliance," Govindan alleged.

He said the protest should be seen in the larger context of ASHA workers' nationwide agitation against the central government.

Govindan noted that Kerala pays the highest honorarium to ASHA workers in the country, a fact well known to the leadership of the small faction protesting outside the Secretariat.

He reiterated that the CPI(M) and the Left government support the demand for minimum wages for ASHA workers.

"Despite knowing this, they (ASHA workers) refuse to accept reality and are protesting against the state government," he said.

Govindan further stated that the responsibility now lies with the Centre to decide whether to increase the incentives or honorarium for the workers.

Regarding state Health Minister Veena George’s recent trip to Delhi, Govindan clarified that it was not intended as a meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

"She was part of a delegation travelling to Delhi to meet the Cuban delegation. Since she was already in Delhi, she sought an appointment with Nadda a day in advance. However, he did not find time to meet her. Yet, no one is criticising that—everyone is blaming George instead," he said.