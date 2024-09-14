Anti-Human Trafficking Unit books SP MLA, wife after teen maid's body found in house

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) The police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit on Saturday registered a case against a Samajwadi Party MLA and his wife, days after the body a teenage domestic help was recovered from their home in this Uttar Pradesh district.

The minor girl was found hanging from a noose in Samajwadi Party's Bhadohi MLA Zahid Beg's residence on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit initiated an investigation following the girl's death and the subsequent rescue of a 17-year-old girl working at the MLA's residence.

"Based on the findings, a case has been registered against Zahid Beg and his wife Seema Beg under Section 108 of the Bonded Labour System (Prohibition) Act," said the officer.

The labour department also initiated proceedings against the MLA and his wife on Friday. The investigation into both cases has been entrusted to crime inspector Shatanshu Shekhar Pankaj, said Katyayan. PTI COR CDN SZM