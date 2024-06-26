Anti-illegal sand mining operation led to seizure of equipment

Thane, Jun 26 (PTI) Authorities on Wednesday seized and destroyed equipment used for illegal sand mining in Thane district.

The estimated value of the equipment amounts to Rs 24 lakh.

The crackdown was conducted by Bhiwandi sub-divisional office in the area spanning from Kalher to Kon, an official said.

Upon spotting the enforcement team, workers aboard a barge fled the scene. In an attempt to evade capture, the barge's hull was deliberately damaged, rendering it immobile and eventually submerged, he said.

Efforts to remove the suction pump from Kalher port using a boat were underway, with plans to dismantle and disable it permanently using gas cutters to prevent any future use for illegal activities, the official added. PTI COR NSK