Anti-incumbency main factor for MNF's poll debacle: Zoramthanga

Aizawl: Mizoram's outgoing chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Monday said anti-incumbency was the main factor for his party's debacle in the state assembly polls.

He submitted his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in the evening after the MNF suffered a heavy defeat to the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) which bagged 27 seats in the 40-member assembly.

The MNF secured only 10 seats this time, down from its tally of 26 in the 2018 elections.

Zoramthanga himself also lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation, Zoramthanga said that the "anti-incumbency and Covid-19 onslaught are the main factors" for his party's defeat in the state assembly polls which were held on November 7.

People were also not satisfied with the performance of the MNF government due to inconvenience caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding that the outbreak of coronavirus infection had impacted the state economy adversely and impeded the government.

"Because of the anti-incumbency factor and people's dissatisfaction with our performance due to the Covid-19 onslaught, I lost my government," Zoramthanga said.

The MNF chief said his party accepted the poll verdict.

Asked whether MNF will be part of the BJP-led NDA, Zoramthanga said he has no intention of leaving the alliance but the final decision will be taken by the party.

"Remaining in NDA depends on the decision of our party. I am the founding member of NDA. Personally I have no intention of leaving the alliance," he said.

MNF is part of the BJP-led North East-Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of NDA at the Centre.

However, the party has no alliance with the BJP in Mizoram. The present Mizoram assembly term will end on December 15.