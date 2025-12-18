Anti-India tariff policy of US having devastating impact on industries, govt not acting: Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Asserting that the "anti-India" tariff policy of the US has had a devastating impact on several industries, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday flagged the plight of the carpet weavers of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and called for returning power to the hands of small businesses through policies and economic support.

Gandhi, who is on a visit to Germany, shared a video clip on social media of his recent interaction with Bhadohi's carpet weavers in the Parliament House complex.

"I had said it before -- 'Trump's tariffs are going to unleash an economic storm, harming millions of people -- but Narendra Modi kept sitting quietly'. Today, the weavers of Bhadohi are bearing witness to the harsh reality of that warning," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on Facebook.

"I met with the weavers of Bhadohi at the Jan Sansad (People's Parliament) -- they gifted me a beautiful carpet, handcrafted by them, which clearly reflects their skill, hard work and centuries-old art. They told me that Bhadohi, once known as the 'Carpet City', is now suffering from severe economic distress," he said.

During Parliament sessions, Gandhi holds interactions from a cross-section of people and calls it the "Jan Sansad".

The devastating impact of the United States' "anti-India" tariff policy has affected several industries in the country and Bhadohi's carpet trade has almost been ruined, the Congress leader said.

"Unfortunately, the government has not taken any concrete steps -- neither through foreign policy nor through any national plan -- to support or revive this industry," he claimed.

As a result, exports are continuously declining and businesses are shifting to countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal, Gandhi said.

"This is the reality in the prime minister's own parliamentary constituency ... because Modi has turned a blind eye to their suffering," he alleged.

"This centuries-old art, which is the foundation of their trade, an integral part of India's identity, and the source of livelihood for millions, is now a victim of exploitation and government neglect. The situation is so dire that these hardworking families do not even have access to affordable and accessible healthcare," Gandhi said.

He said these are the small industries and small businesses that he constantly talks about -- the ones that create jobs, strengthen the economy and propel the country forward.

"Now, it is essential that power be returned to the hands of these people through policies and economic support, so that these artisans can once again bring glory to India and drive the engine of the country's economy forward," Gandhi said.

Bhadohi is located close to Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.