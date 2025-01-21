Anti-militancy operation in J-K's Sopore enters third day

Srinagar: The anti-militancy operation in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir entered the third day on Tuesday as security forces continued searches to track down the terrorists behind the killing of a soldier.

"The search operations are continuing in Zaloora Gujjarpati area to track down the terrorists. The terrain in rugged, making the operations difficult," officials said here.

The operation was launched on Sunday as security forces noticed fire inside a hideout in the area.

One soldier was killed in the exchange of fire with terrorists on Monday. Drone footage of the slain soldier has been doing rounds on social media, prompting an advisory by police urging people not to share such videos which can "compromise the security of the state".

"It is reported that certain persons are circulating/sharing sensitive details about Gujjarpati/Zaloora incident without considering ramifications of such activism. It is enjoined upon all to desist from such irresponsible practices compromising the security of the state," Sopore police posted on its X handle.