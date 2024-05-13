Anti-mosquito drive in over 1.7 lakh houses since Jan, nearly Rs 4.68 lakh fine collected: MCD

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday said it has so far collected over Rs 4.68 lakh of fine from defaulters allowing mosquitogenic conditions in their homes or construction sites.

The MCD, in a statement on Monday, said it sprayed insecticides in 1,77,223 houses across several locations in the city.

The civic body added that it has issued 22,576 legal notices to defaulters allowing mosquitogenic conditions in their homes.

The domestic breeding checkers (DBC) of the MCD conducted 1,21,54,192 house visits from the starting of this year till April 11 to check for dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, it said.

Fines of Rs 4,68,705 were collected by the civic body after they found mosquito breeding and larvae-eating fish at 216 locations, the statement said.

The MCD also carried out a special drive to check mosquitogenic conditions at construction sites in all its 12 zones.

During the special drive, 282 construction sites were checked, during which mosquito breeding was detected in 76 construction sites, and 61 legal notices and 26 prosecutions were issued.

An administrative charge of Rs 8,700 was imposed on the defaulters, some of which are TIG Company Kotla Mubarakpur, Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh, Venkateshwar Hospital Rohini, SGM Hospital Mangolpuri, Guru Govind Singh Hospital Raghubir Nagar, and CPWD MP Halla Shahpur Jat village, among others. PTI SJJ RPA