Anti-Narcotics Task Force deploys trained dog squad to combat drugs menace in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Kashmir on Saturday deployed a highly trained dog squad to combat narcotics menace in the valley, police said here.

He said the newly inducted sniffer dog squad (narcotics), trained in advanced narcotics detection, will play a pivotal role in identifying and locating illegal drugs such as heroin, cannabis, and opium.

These highly skilled canines will be deployed at key locations, including checkpoints, airports, border areas, and during raids on suspected drug hubs, the official said.

This initiative underscores ANTFs commitment to eradicating the drug menace and ensuring a safer, drug-free society in the region, the official added. PTI SSB MNK MNK