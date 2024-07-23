Anti narcotics task force will be formed soon in Rajasthan: Health Minister

Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan government said on Tuesday that an anti narcotics task force would soon be formed to control the drug menace in the state.

State Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh informed the members of the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday that the increasing trend of drug addiction in the state is a serious issue, and the state government is committed to saving the youth from the clutches of drugs.

He was responding to supplementary questions asked by the member in this regard on behalf of the Home Minister during the Question Hour.

He said the formation of anti narcotics task force has been announced in the state budget 2024-25. The state government will take strict action against narcotics. PTI AG HIG HIG