Anti Naxalite action: Nine ultras arrested, three minor boys detained in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Jun 3 (PTI) Nine Naxalites were arrested and three minor boys were detained on Monday from different parts of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said.

Four Naxalites were held from Benchram village, while two were apprehended from Bade Tungali in Jangla, Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said.

Three other ultras, including two women, were nabbed between Ketulnar and Edasmata villages under Mirtur police station limits along with three minor boys, the SP informed.

"The four persons held in Benchram were allegedly involved in the killing of a Chhattisgarh Armed Force company commander here early this year. They also set a mobile phone tower ablaze. Of the four, Boti Madvi (36) was active as head of Bencharam 'janatana sarkar' group of the Maoists. He carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head," Yadav said.

Maoist pamphlets and banners were recovered from the possession of six persons rounded up in Mirtur area, he added. PTI TKP BNM