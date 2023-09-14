Anti-Pakistan protests in Jammu against killing of army, police officers in Anantnag encounter

Jammu: Anti-Pakistan protests were held on Thursday in various parts of the Jammu city against the killing of four security personnel by terrorists during an encounter in South Kashmir's Anantnag district the day before.

The Panun Kashmir and the Eik Sanatam Bharat Dal (ESBD) paid homage to the personnel and demanded a massive operation against the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, a Colonel of the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles, an army Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) were killed during a fierce encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area of the Anantnag district.

The officers -- Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack of 19 RR and DySP Muhammad Hamayun Muzamil Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir Police -- are believed to be have been killed by LeT terrorists.

Scores of BJP youth workers, led by Jammu and Kashmir unit president Arun Prabhat, held a protest at Pacca Danga assailing Pakistan for aiding and abetting terrorism in J&K.

They raised slogans against Pakistan and burnt posters of the country's flags. "Pakistan is rattled by the popularity of Bharat after the success of G20 Summit. That is why they are trying to disturb peace in J&K. They want to create trouble in the region," Prabhat told reporters here.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with the source of terrorism across the border sternly.

Dogra Front Shiv Sena (DFSS) workers staged a protest march in Jammu and demanded fresh strikes on terror infrastructure in PoK. They shouted anti-Pakistan slogans and set Pakistani flags on fire.

"The latest martyrdom of officers is the fourth major incident in J&K this year. Though the overall security situation is under control and militancy is almost finished, such attacks cannot be tolerated at all", DFSS President Ashok Gupta said.

He called for fresh strikes on terrorist infrastructure in PoJK.

He expressed hope the Centre and the J&K administration would take necessary measures to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

The Yuva Rajut Sabha also took out a massive protest rally in Jammu to express anger over the killings.

They raised slogans against Pakistan and demanded a massive operation against terrorism.