Anti-Pakistan protests in Jammu following terror attack in Pahalgam

Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) Anti-Pakistan protests were held in Jammu city following the terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were killed, with protestors demanding an operation to flush out terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into the details. Led by it president Rakesh Kumar, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) took out a protest march in Jammu city against the attack. They raised slogans against Pakistan and burnt its flag.

Kumar condemned the attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it a “targeted killing of Hindus.” “This attack took place just ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. Registration for the yatra has only recently begun, and this act is clearly aimed at creating a fear among the Hindu pilgrims,” Kumar told reporters here.

"Survivors say the terrorists asked for the identity of the victims before killing them, which clearly indicates a targeted assault," he said.

Another protest was held by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in the Muthi area of the city, demanding stern action to eliminate terrorists responsible for the act. They raised slogans against Pakistan and terrorists.

Protests were also held in J-K's Doda district.