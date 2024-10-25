'Anti-Panth forces' interfering in SGPC's election, alleges chief Harjinder Dhami

Amritsar, Oct 25 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday alleged that political parties and "anti-panth forces" were interfering in the SGPC office-bearer elections.

The elections to the post of SGPC president and other office bearers will be held on October 28.

Dhami alleged that the "anti-panth forces" were plotting to take control of the management of the Sikh body that came into existence after many "sacrifices".

"Sikhs have seen very difficult times in history, but it has never happened that attempts are being made to bribe the SGPC members with money to influence the election of SGPC office-bearers," he told reporters.

"The BJP, Congress, AAP, RSS and 'anti-Panth forces' are making various efforts to make SGPC members vote against the candidate of Akali Dal by directly interfering in the SGPC office-bearers election," he alleged.

He also alleged that people associated with BJP were trying to help one faction.

Dhami said Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, Delhi and Haryana Gurdwara committees are already being managed by the BJP and RSS.

"... and now efforts are being made by the opponents of 'Panth' to control the Takhts in Punjab and representative Sikh body, SGPC, as per their own wishes," he added.

He urged the 'Khalsa Panth' and all SGPC members to unite and beware of the tactics of the "anti-Panth" forces.

Dhami is the candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal for the post of the SGPC chief.

On the other hand, SAD's rebel faction -- Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar — has fielded Bibi Jagir Kaur for the post. PTI JMS CHS VN VN