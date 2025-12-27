Anti-poaching watcher killed in tiger attack in Chamarajanagar

Bengaluru, Dec 27 (PTI) An Anti-Poaching Camp (APC) watcher has been killed in a tiger attack in Chamarajanagar district, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said on Saturday.

"The deceased has been identified as Sannahaida (56), an APC watcher, who lost his life while on duty following the tiger attack near Muralahalli camp in Bandipur," the minister said in a statement.

Khandre expressed grief over the death of the APC watcher and described the incident as tragic and deeply distressing.

"In this moment of grief, the department and the government stand firmly with the family of Sannahaida," Khandre said.

The minister noted that while no compensation can ever replace a lost life, the government would extend all possible support to the family.

"Every life is precious. Compensation cannot bring back the life lost, but as a measure of support, compensation will be provided to the deceased's family as per rules," he said.

Khandre also urged forest personnel to exercise utmost caution while discharging their duties.

The Minister directed all forest staff and officers to strictly follow safety protocols during patrols and while working inside forest areas.

"All necessary precautionary measures must be taken, and staff should remain highly vigilant while on duty in forest regions," he added.

The district known for tiger habitat has been witnessing man-animal conflict for the past four months.

This is the fifth death in tiger attack, while the district witnessed the death of 10 tigers including eight cubs.

Two tigress and four cubs who were killed were poisoned by people who were aggrieved with the killing of their cattle.

Other cubs died in the forest department's custody. PTI GMS SA