Anti-smog guns, mist spray systems at stations to reduce pollution: Delhi Metro

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The DMRC has installed anti-smog guns, mist spray systems at metro stations and carrying out maintenance of central verges to reduce pollution.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was informed about the steps being taken by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at a meeting held on Wednesday.

According to a statement, Gupta said DMRC should work as a model agency in Delhi’s fight against pollution, so that other departments can draw inspiration from it.

She said providing clean air to the citizens of the capital is among the government’s highest priorities.

According to the officials, 83 anti-smog guns along with other dust-control measures have already been deployed at construction sites. In addition, there is a plan to install 20 new anti-smog guns, several of which have already been put in place. The remaining 10 anti-smog guns will be installed shortly.

Metro officials expressed confidence that the installation of all anti-smog guns will be completed by January 15, the statement said.

Stations where these guns have been installed or are proposed to be installed include Kashmere Gate, Samaypur Badli, Dwarka Sector-21, Rajouri Garden, Anand Vihar, Peeragarhi, Ashok Vihar, and Metro Bhawan, among others, it added.

Gupta was informed that mist spray systems have already been installed at 37 metro stations. Under the plan, mist spray systems will be installed at all elevated metro stations in Delhi. Stations located on main roads are being given priority, and the majority of this work is targeted to be completed by January 20.

At locations where anti-smog guns are not available, the installation of mist spray systems are mandatory. Stations where mist spray systems have already been installed include Pitampura, Rithala, Ghitorni, Karol Bagh, Moti Nagar, Uttam Nagar East, Nirman Vihar, Kailash Colony, Badarpur and Moti Bagh.

Along with pollution control, Delhi Metro is paying special attention to the beautification and cleanliness of the capital. A plan has been drawn up to carry out artwork on approximately 200 additional metro pillars, to be completed by April 30, it said.

Of these, artwork on 50 pillars is targeted to be completed at an early stage.

Currently, artwork on 10 pillars has already been completed, while work on several others is in progress. Maintenance work is being carried out on central verges around several metro stations. In the first phase, 25 stations have been identified where work is underway or will begin shortly.