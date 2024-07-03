Anti-social elements behind stampede, Bhole Baba never lets people touch his feet: Lawyer

Hathras (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A lawyer representing Bhole Baba claimed Wednesday that "anti-social elements" were behind the stampede at the preacher's 'satsang' here in which 121 people died a day back, and contradicted preliminary reports that the tragedy struck when his followers rushed to collect the soil touched by his feet.

According to preliminary government reports, the stampede occurred when a large number of his followers, mostly women, rushed towards Baba Narayan Hari alias Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba when he was leaving to get a closer glimpse of the preacher and collect his "charan raj".

"Some anti-social elements hatched a conspiracy. When Narayan Saakar Hari left the venue, his vehicles left, our volunteers and followers failed to understand what was happening due to the conspiracy. This was done as per a plan and should be investigated," lawyer A P Singh told PTI.

Singh said Bhole Baba is also ready to cooperate with the state administration and the police probing Tuesday's stampede and has demanded an investigation into the entire matter.

Asked about the claims made in the FIR and a preliminary report made by the local sub-divisional magistrate, the Supreme Court lawyer denied the charges and said, "Narayan Saakar Hari never lets followers touch his feet. The mention of the 'charan raj' is also false. There is no video or picture of such an act." Singh added that he was representing Baba Bhole and the key organiser of the 'satsang' held in Phulrai village in the Sikandar Rau police station area. The preacher is not mentioned as accused in the FIR registered in connection with the stampede.

On his legal steps, he said, "We will visit the incident spot, consider other factors and take a decision accordingly. During his programmes, maps are made, permissions are taken and arrangements are made in adequate area." Singh added that Bhole Baba has condemned what happened after his 'satsang'.

He claimed that the preacher's 'sevadars' and followers were extending support to the victims of the stampede and offering them food and medicines.