Anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft 'Anjadip' delivered to Navy

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft 'Anjadip' was on Monday delivered to the Indian Navy, marking yet "another milestone" in the naval force's quest for indigenous shipbuilding, officials said.

The third of eight ASW SWC (Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft), indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, was delivered to the Navy in Chennai.

The ASW SWC ships have been designed and constructed as per the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) under a public-private-partnership (PPP) of GRSE with L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, thus demonstrating the success of collaborative defence manufacturing, the defence ministry said in a statement. These ships spanning approximately 77 meters long, are the largest Indian naval warships propelled by waterjets, and are equipped with state-of-the-art lightweight torpedoes, indigenously designed anti-submarine rockets and shallow water sonar, enabling effective detection and engagement of underwater threats, it said.

The ship will strengthen Navy's anti-submarine, coastal surveillance and mine laying capabilities, the officials said.

It is a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Anjadip, a Petya-class corvette decommissioned in 2003.

The ship derives its name from Anjadip Island located off coast of Karwar, Karnataka, underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its expansive maritime domain, it said.

Anjadip's delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's quest for indigenous shipbuilding upholding the government's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ministry said.

The ship stands as a testament to growing domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and reducing dependency on imports, it said.