#National

Anti-tank mine destroyed by BSF near IB in J-K’s Samba

NewsDrum Desk
23 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read

Samba/Jammu, Jul 23 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday destroyed a rusted anti-tank mine in a controlled explosion near the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The anti-tank mine, which is believed to have drifted away by flood waters, was noticed lying on the banks of Basantar river near Border Outpost Bandh tip, about 400 metres from the International Border, around 8 am, the officials said.

They said the powerful mine was later detonated by experts at the scene without causing any damage. PTI COR/TAS TAS DV DV

