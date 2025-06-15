Anti-terror raids underway at multiple locations in J-K’s Poonch

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted anti-terror raids at multiple places in the border district of Poonch, officials said.

The raids are underway at eight locations in Soujian and adjoining areas, the officials said.

They said police launched the simultaneous raids as part of a crackdown to dismantle terror infrastructure and thwart attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists to use their contacts for motivating gullible youth to carry out subversive activities.

Earlier this month, police conducted similar raids at over five dozen places in the border district against Over Ground Workers (OGWs).