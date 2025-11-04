Anti-tobacco forum urges govt not to lift ban on 'herbal' hookah bars in TN:

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu People’s Forum for Tobacco Control (TNPFTC) has urged the government not to lift the complete ban on hookah bars, including those that serve 'herbal' hookah, which was imposed by the state government in 2023.

Recent judgments of the Madras High Court have implied that if the bar owners could prove that their hookah is ‘herbal’ without any addition of tobacco or nicotine, then they could continue to serve them.

However, the forum members argue that it is extremely difficult for enforcement authorities to continuously monitor thousands of outlets to ensure that no tobacco, nicotine, or harmful substances are mixed with 'herbal' hookah.

“We are deeply concerned over the recent oral direction of the Madras High Court requesting the state government to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for allowing the use of so-called ‘herbal’ hookah,” said S Cyril Alexander, State Convener of TNPFTC, to PTI.

In the last two months, two petitions requesting exemption for ‘herbal’ hookah bars have been heard at the Madras HC, one on September 4 and the other on October 25. In both cases, the court has deemed it fit for the bars to serve ‘herbal’ hookah.

Alexander said that while hearing the petition filed on October 25, the high court suggested that the state should frame the SOP.

However, Alexander said any move to frame an SOP for ‘herbal’ hookah will undermine the spirit of the existing hookah bar ban in Tamil Nadu and will have a serious impact on public health.

Tamil Nadu had banned all hookah bars, implemented through an amendment to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. The ban, which was effective since its notification in August 2023, prohibits opening, running, or serving hookah in any place, including restaurants, and carries penalties of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

“A hookah is fundamentally a hookah, it normalises smoking behaviour, poses serious risk to youth," said Alexander.

According to him, the perceived separation between herbal and tobacco hookah is a myth.

"Both promote smoking culture and pave the way for nicotine use,” argued Alexander.

He said on behalf of the forum they have made a representation to the Health Secretary and Food Safety Commissioner highlighting their concerns if 'herbal' hookah bars are permitted in the state. PTI JR ROH