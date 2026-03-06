Anti-US-Israel protests take place in Kashmir after Friday prayers

Srinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Peaceful protests were held at some places in Kashmir against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after the Friday prayers, officials said.

No untoward incident was reported during the protests, they said.

Members of the Shia community held demonstrations in Saida Kadal and Rainawari areas of the city here, as well as in Gounchipora, Shadipora, Inderkoot, and Nowgam Sumbal in Bandipora, and Kalampora in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Smaller protests were registered in Budgam district in central Kashmir.

A large number of police and paramilitary CRPF forces were deployed in these areas, the officials said.

Protestors shouted slogans against the US and Israel and denounced the killing of the global Shia leader.

Many places with a large population of Shias erupted in protests immediately in the wake of Khamenei's assassination. PTI SSB MIJ VN VN