Anti-vaping group launches 'Please Stop' campaign against e-cigarettes

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) An anti-vaping group on Thursday launched a campaign against vapes, and e-cigarettes, alleging multinational tobacco companies are attempting to bypass the current ban on these products in India.

Mothers Against Vaping (MAV), a collective of mothers dedicated to combating nicotine delivery products such as vapes, e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, and nicotine pouches.

The group in a statement said it launched its 'Please STOP This' campaign on the back of a study that accused tobacco companies of having hidden agendas and tactics to bypass the current ban on these products in India.

The study, it claimed, revealed manufacturers of these products influence policy and alter public opinion.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala, at the launch of the campaign, called for coming together of four factors – 'Sarkar,' 'Samaj,' 'Social Media,' and Sports — to deal with the issue.

"The government not only needs to put the regulation in place, but we need to ensure that it is implemented more stringently and effectively," he said.

Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik said, "There is an urgency for all stakeholders to remain vigilant and work together to prevent the entry of these harmful products into our country. We must channel the boundless energy of our adolescents toward embracing a culture of health and fitness."