Anticipate strong momentum, but there will be challenges: Experts on India-US ties under Trump 2.0

New Delhi: Notwithstanding President Donald Trump's unpredictability, many foreign policy experts anticipate a "strong momentum" in India-US ties under his second administration while others have cautioned that there will be "some challenges" going forward.

Trump on Monday took oath as the 47th President of the United States and announced a raft of executive decisions while saying that the "golden age" of America has just begun.

Veteran diplomat Veena Sikri in New Delhi said, "I think, President Trump is determined to start off his second administration with a bang, as they say." "He has planned a lot of decisions and a lot of initiatives that he wants to take right at the very beginning to create that big impact. But with President Trump, there is one thing: you have to expect the unexpected. He is always known for that," she told PTI soon after the inauguration.

The emphatic return of the 78-year-old Republican leader to power after his historic victory in the US elections in November and its potential impact on India-US bilateral ties has been much talked about both in New Delhi and Washington.

However, Sikri, India's former High Commissioner to Bangladesh, feels the new Trump administration "will be building upon what has already been achieved in the relationship between India and the USA under the Biden administration".

"The important thing about the India-US relationship is that there is a bipartisan consensus on this relationship. The Democrats and the Republicans have both been emphasising how important they consider the relationship and how strategic they consider it. (President) Biden had called it the defining relationship of the century," she said.

In the first Trump administration, "we saw great progress" being made in the relationship between India and the US, Sikri underlined.

"I do anticipate that in the second Trump administration, there will be a strong momentum going ahead from the first Trump administration and the Biden administration and moving ahead towards the development of this relationship in many significant areas," the former diplomat said.

In fact, already there are talks of President Trump visiting India this year India is also hosting the Quad summit this year, she said, projecting a possible upswing in bilateral ties.

Many other foreign policy experts have expressed similar views on the future trajectory of the bilateral ties going forward under the second Trump administration.

Soon after Trump's historic comeback in the US presidential election last November, many former Indian diplomats concurred that the India-US ties will "continue to grow" from strength to strength.

Some of them, however, cautioned that Trump is "highly unpredictable" and New Delhi will have to "wait and watch" to see what position he adopts going forward.

Trump returned to power riding on his 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) campaign and in his inaugural address, declared that "America's decline is over" as changes will come "very quickly".

"America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration from the entire world," he said.

The new US president vowed to put America "first" and that the country would "flourish and be respected" under his leadership as a "peacemaker and a unifier".

Brig (retd) Rahul Bhonsle, a strategic affairs expert, underlined Trump's MAGA and 'America first' policies.

"The important factor for India is that his focus is going to be on how economic, trade and military relations would be for America's well-being. From an Indian perspective, I think, we will have to look at our foreign policy... not a very major change (in it), but definitely there will some change... which will be impacted," he said.

"So, we will have to look for giving greater concessions to the Americans, in economic relations, trade in particular, tariffs, etc," Brig (retd) Bhonsle added.

He suggested that "some major policy transitions" may be required from New Delhi to "address" Trump's MAGA policy. "But at the same time, India is in a better position to face Trump 2.0 administration than many other countries and regions in the world." The strategic affairs expert, however, sounded a note of caution, saying there will be some "major challenges" in bilateral ties as well going forward.

Bhonsle said, the 'America first' and 'Make in India' policies of the two governments display an "inherent contradiction" and that could have an impact on defence ties between the two countries and projects in the pipeline, both in terms of the extent of manufacturing in India and the aspect of the transfer of technology.

Soon after the inauguration, Trump also signed a slew of executive orders, including one to withdraw from the ambitious Paris Agreement on Climate Change, a fulfilment of a campaign promise. Trump had withdrawn from the Paris Agreement immediately after his first inauguration in January 2017. Biden had reversed that decision later under his presidency.

Venu Rajamony, who served as India's ambassador to the Netherlands from 2017 to 2020, said, "Trump's inauguration and speech show he is serious about doing all that he has threatened to do. The withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and WHO is most unfortunate." The veteran diplomat termed it a "setback for international action to combat climate change and the efforts of the world to forge collective responses to health challenges such as pandemics".

"We will have to wait and watch how India-US ties go forward. Trump will pursue an America 'first' agenda. This is bound to conflict with India's views and interests on many issues," Rajamony told PTI.

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry during an event in New Delhi on November 16 had said that Trump might issue "a series of executive orders" on the first day in office even as he had hoped that one of those would not be about pulling out of the Paris Agreement.