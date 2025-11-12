Anticipating victory in Bihar polls, BJP orders 501 kg of laddoos, JD(U) nominee organises feast

Patna, Nov 12 (PTI) Anticipating its victory in the Bihar assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has ordered 501 kg of laddoos ahead of the counting of votes on Friday.

To celebrate his anticipated victory, a JD(U) candidate who was arrested in connection with a murder case has invited his supporters and voters to a feast on the day of counting.

The polling in two phases was held on November 6 and 11 in Bihar, and the result will be announced on Friday. The state has registered the highest voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in its history since 1951.

Buoyed by most of the exit poll predictions that have indicated a clear mandate for the NDA government, the saffron party already appears to be in a celebratory mood.

BJP worker Krishna Kumar Kallu told PTI, "On the counting day, NDA will celebrate Holi, Dussehra, Diwali and Eid because people have voted in favour of NDA's development works." He added that the party has ordered 501 kg of laddoos to be "distributed as prasad" among people.

The laddoo maker in Patna confirmed that a BJP worker has ordered 501 kg laddoos, which is to be delivered on the morning of November 14.

Meanwhile, JD(U) candidate from Mokama constituency, Anant Singh, who was recently taken in custody for the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter, Dular Chand Yadav, has invited his supporters and electorate to a feast.

It will be organised in Patna on November 14.

Singh, who had been charged with murder in the past as well, is a five-term MLA from the seat.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, however, dismissed the exit poll predictions, claiming that such forecasts were made at the "direction" of the BJP's top leadership. PTI SUK NN