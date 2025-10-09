Antilia bomb scare case: NIA court dismisses ex-cop Sachin Waze's plea to drop proceedings

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) A special NIA court here on Thursday rejected former policeman Sachin Waze's plea to drop proceedings against him in the case pertaining to parking of explosives-laden car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai home and conspiring to kill businessman Mansukh Hiren.

The dismissed cop, in his application, had urged the court to drop the proceedings against him citing lack of jurisdiction, the cognizance being time barred, discrepancies in the investigation and want of sanction for prosecution as required under the provisions of law.

However, special judge Chakor Baviskar rejected his plea.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), represented by special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, contended that Waze's plea lacked merit. Further, the offences, having been committed by Waze in his personal capacity, were serious, the NIA said.

Judge Baviskar, after hearing both the sides, noted there is no legal provision in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which empowers this court to drop proceedings against the accused.

The NIA court noted that Waze had raised the same ground in similar pleas filed before the Bombay High Court, which were rejected.

Considering the background of the facts related to the case, the special court rejected his plea.

On February 25, 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. Businessman Hiren, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021. PTI AVI BNM