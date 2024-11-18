Antilia bomb scare-Hiran murder: HC denies bail to ex-cop citing prima facie evidence against him

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday denied bail to a former policeman in the Antilia bomb scare case and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, noting that there was prima facie evidence against him.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said the offences against former policeman Sunil Mane were serious in nature, and it cannot rule out the possibility of him tampering with evidence and witnesses.

Mane, who was a senior inspector of police, was arrested in April 2021 in connection with an explosives-laden SUV recovered outside Antilia, the residence of businessman Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent killing of Hiran, who owned the vehicle.

The accused had sought bail, claiming there was no evidence against him.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had claimed Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Hiran, who purportedly owned the explosives-laden vehicle found parked near the Ambani residence on February 25, 2021.

Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5.

The bench noted that the material submitted by the prosecution would prima facie point out the manner in which a "pre-planned and larger conspiracy was hatched to eliminate deceased Mansukh Hiran".

The court said further investigation was underway, and it "hopes and trusts that the NIA will take the said investigation to its logical end expeditiously and ensure that justice is done to the deceased's family".

The court said prima facie there was sufficient material to indicate Mane's involvement and complicity in Hiran's murder, noting that since he has been a cop, the possibility of him tampering with witnesses cannot be ruled out.

"The offences are quite serious, including offences under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. It would not be just and proper to release the appellant on bail, which would frustrate the trial," the court said.

Apart from Mane, nine others have been arrested in the case, including former policemen Sachin Waze, Pradeep Sharma and Vinayak Shinde. PTI SP ARU