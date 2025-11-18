Antimicrobial resistance has become major health concern due to overuse of antibiotics: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday said overuse and misuse of antibiotics has unfortunately become common practice as a result of which antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has become a major public health concern, underscoring the urgency of corrective measures.

Nadda, who launched the second version of the National Action Plan (NAP)on Antimicrobial Resistance (2025-29) here, said the issue can only be addressed through collective action.

"Antimicrobial resistance is a major public health concern that can only be addressed through collective action," he said.

He noted that the journey began in 2010 with initial discussions, followed by the launch of the first NAP-AMR in 2017. Highlighting the gravity of the challenge, he said AMR poses significant risks, particularly in surgical procedures, cancer treatment and other critical healthcare interventions.

He stressed that the overuse and misuse of antibiotics has unfortunately become common practice, underscoring the urgency of corrective measures. Several important initiatives have been undertaken by various line ministries in this regard, he said.

Nadda also pointed out that NAP-AMR 2.0 addresses the gaps identified in the first NAP-AMR by increasing the ownership of AMR-related efforts, strengthening inter-sectoral coordination and ensuring stronger engagement with the private sector.

Asserting key strategies of AMR containment which are to be implemented under NAP-AMR 2.0, he emphasised the importance of increasing awareness, education and training. He also highlighted the requirement of enhancing laboratory capacity and infection control in healthcare facilities.

Nadda stressed the importance of regular stakeholder meetings to resolve challenges promptly.

Principal Scientific Adviser Dr A K Sood said the NAP-AMR 2.0 is a timely initiative for generating a more coherent action plan, which is aptly being released on the first day of the WHO's World AMR Awareness Week from November 18 to 24.

Noting that India is one of the pioneers in driving this initiative globally, he said AMR is like a pandemic affecting many countries, especially the developing nations in Asia and Africa.

Dr Sood highlighted some of the steps taken by India in countering the menace of AMR. He pointed out that Kerala and Gujarat are the first states to ban over-the-counter sales of antibiotics. Some antimicrobials and pesticides have also been banned for use in crops.

"The India AMR Innovation Hub was established involving both national and international stakeholders to build a novel technology platform. It has helped in mobilising resources, bringing out innovation and enhancing collaboration between multiple stakeholders," he stated. PTI PLB KSS KSS