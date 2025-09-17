Antony urges Kerala govt to release reports on Sivagiri and Muthanga police actions

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress veteran A K Antony on Wednesday urged the Kerala government to release the judicial commission report on the police action at Sivagiri Mutt and the CBI investigation report on the Muthanga police firing, both highly controversial incidents that took place during his tenure as chief minister.

Antony decided to call a press conference, after a long gap, as he felt there had been several "one-sided attacks" against him, citing his time as Kerala's Chief Minister.

"Yesterday (Tuesday), members of the LDF raised similar allegations in the State Assembly during a discussion on police atrocities. I had actually thought of calling a press conference only after the 2026 Assembly elections, but when I heard the barrage of attacks yesterday in the House, I decided to bring it forward," Antony said.

Expressing sadness and regret over what happened at Sivagiri Mutt and in Muthanga, the former Defence Minister urged the Kerala government to release both reports so that the people could know the truth.

"It was one of the saddest decisions for me, as someone who has always been a strong admirer of Sree Narayana Guru and the Sivagiri Mutt, to send in the police. As the administrative head, I had no option but to implement the High Court order," Antony said about the police action at Sivagiri on 11 October 1995.

He said the High Court had issued a final warning, threatening the government with contempt proceedings if it failed to implement the order after two earlier failed attempts.

"The High Court had directed that police should use all its powers to ensure the Swami Prakashananda faction assumed control of Sivagiri Mutt after it won the elections with a clear majority," Antony said.

On 11 October 1995, clashes broke out at the mutt premises when police personnel faced resistance from a large group of Swami Saswathikananda’s supporters. More than 200 people were injured in the incident, which also caused extensive damage to the ashram founded by social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

Antony said that, similarly in Muthanga, it was pressure from the Union Environment Ministry that forced him to order police action to evict the tribals.

"Muthanga is a National Wildlife Reserve and we had no other option. Vajpayee was the Prime Minister then, and a CBI investigation was conducted into the Muthanga police action. The CBI investigation report is with the state government, and I request it to release it again," Antony said.

The Muthanga firing took place on February 19, 2003, when police opened fire on tribal protesters in Muthanga, Wayanad. The demonstration, led by the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha (AGMS), was over the Kerala government's failure to hand over promised land to the tribal community.

Antony did not, however, admit whether there had been police excesses in Sivagiri and Muthanga, despite repeated questions on the issue.

He also refused to comment on the sexual harassment allegations against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.

"Today I will speak only about these two issues. This is not my last press conference," Antony said.

He added that he would write his autobiography only after the 2026 Assembly elections.

"When you write an autobiography, you have to say everything openly, and there can be some unpleasant truths," Antony said, indirectly suggesting that such revelations could adversely affect the party during the elections. PTI KPK TGB KH