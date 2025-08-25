'Antyodaya' central focus of Rajasthan government's policies: CM

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday called upon MPs, MLAs and party functionaries in the state to work with full commitment towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Rajasthan by 2047'.

Chairing a dialogue with MPs, MLAs, BJP district presidents and other leaders from 10 Lok Sabha constituencies at his residence in Jaipur, Sharma said, "The state government, through good governance, has ensured all-round development and established new milestones in public service. Today, the government and the organisation (BJP) are moving forward with better coordination." The meeting was attended by representatives from Kota, Jhalawar-Baran, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara and Banswara constituencies. BJP state president Madan Rathore, former state presidents Arun Chaturvedi, Ashok Parnami and C P Joshi were also present.

Sharma underlined that Antyodaya, or upliftment of the last person, is the central focus of the state government's policies. "Long-term decisions for youth, women, farmers and the underprivileged have led to big positive changes. No part of the state is untouched by development," he said.

The chief minister asked the public representatives to extend full cooperation in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said work on the ambitious Ram Jal Setu Link project has already begun, and it would provide irrigation to 4 lakh hectares of land and offer drinking water to 3 crore people across 17 districts in eastern Rajasthan.

Sharma said the government was committed to providing day-time power for farmers across the state by 2027.

"Currently, farmers in 22 districts are getting day-time power. We have also launched a scheme to provide up to 150 units of free electricity. I urge all to ensure this benefit reaches more households," he said.

Later, former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, former BJP state president Ashok Parnami and state vice-president Mukesh Dadhich addressed a joint press briefing.

Rathore said Rajasthan was "marching rapidly on the path of progress under the leadership of chief minister Sharma" and highlighted that 80 per cent of the announcements made in the last two budgets have already been implemented.

He added that the dialogue discussed plans to make 5,000 villages poverty-free.

The senior BJP leader also announced that the government would organise 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 16 to October 2; a 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav' from September 29 to October 31; and a 150-km padyatra in every parliamentary constituency between October 29 and 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Former BJP chief Ashok Parnami said that MLAs were asked to prepare a list of school repair and construction works in their respective constituencies so that the government could expedite them.

"The government and organisation are determined to make Rajasthan self-reliant in water, energy, industry and ensure welfare of every section of society," he said.