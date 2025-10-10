Anu Menda joins Kochi Biennale Foundation as Platinum Benefactor

Kochi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) here on Friday announced Anu Menda, Chair of the RMZ Foundation, Bengaluru, as its Platinum Benefactor.

KBF said that Menda joins a group of Platinum Benefactors, including Kiran Nadar, Mariam Ram, Shabana Faizal, Sangita Jindal, Adeeb Ahmed, and Shefali Varma.

In a statement, KBF said that Menda has been a strong advocate of integrating art into public and urban spaces, fostering dialogue, reflection, and community connection.

“As Asia’s largest contemporary art festival, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) has emerged as a landmark platform for exchange and creative expression. RMZ Foundation is privileged to support this transformative movement, reflecting our commitment to advancing contemporary art, broadening cultural access, and fostering dialogue across diverse communities,” Menda said.

According to KBF, Menda is also a Global Council Member at the Delfina Foundation in London, a Cultural Ambassador for the Asia Society India Centre, a patron of the India Foundation for the Arts, and associated with several cultural bodies, including the Crafts Council of Karnataka, the World Crafts Council, and the Bangalore International Centre.

Welcoming her association with KBF, its CEO Thomas Varghese said, “We gratefully acknowledge Menda’s generous support. Her generosity reinforces our belief in the KBF as a shared space for artistic exchange, education, and the preservation of cultural legacies.” Founded in 2010 by a group of artists, the KBF organises the Kochi-Muziris Biennale every two years.

The sixth edition of the Biennale is scheduled to open on December 12, 2025, and will run until March 31, 2026.