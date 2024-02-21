Anu Singh Lather re-appointed as Ambedkar University's Vice-Chancellor

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) re-appointed Anu Singh Lather as its vice-chancellor for a second term, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The appointment was made by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and chancellor of Ambedkar University, the statement added.

Lather, who has been serving as the vice-chancellor of AUD since 2019, was before this the pro vice- chancellor of Delhi Technological University, it said.

"On February 22, 2019, Prof Lather assumed office as the second vice-chancellor of AUD. With a background in Psychology and Human Resource Management, her expertise spans areas such as Strategic HR Management, Organizational Behaviour and Innovation Management," the release said.

Lather has previously held various positions with the UGC, AICTE, DEC, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), National Board of Accreditation (NBA), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the release said.

She also served as member of the governing body of the National Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (NRLPS), Ministry of Rural Development, it added. PTI SJJ AS AS